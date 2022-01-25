It’s the general public’s turn to weigh on Penticton’s draft North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy.
Work on the project began last year in an effort to find ways to inject new life into an area bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive.
Following consultations with landowners and developers in the area, a high-level vision was presented to council in late 2021. It features 10 “big ideas,” including dividing the area into south, central and north districts, each with a different purpose.
The south district encompasses the Eckhardt Avenue corridor and is envisioned to feature multi-use pathways and natural areas on both sides of the highway, but with an emphasis on the south side adjacent to the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
The central district covers the area between Eckhardt Avenue and Westminster Avenue, including the South Okanagan Events Centre, and is eyed for infill development and a festival boulevard.
Finally, the north district would be targetted for more residential and commercial growth to build on what exists now, such as Riverside Plaza and various multi-family developments.
The festival boulevard, which is another of the big ideas, would weave from the area of Riverside Plaza, south across Westminster Avenue, and through the grounds of the SOEC to the roundabout on Power Street.
“The ideas in the plan will see the North Gateway transform into a vibrant community over the next 20 to 30 years as envisioned in the Official Community Plan,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, in a press release.
“People from all walks of life will experience its cafés and outdoor patios, eye-catching art, events and festivals, eclectic shops and vibrant businesses, attractive and diverse housing, pathways for pedestrians and bikes, and recognition of the Syilx Okanagan connection to the land, all set in our beautiful natural environment.”
Residents of the area can expect a letter soon outlining ways for them, and every other member of the community, to get involved in the work.
Planning documents are available for review and comment now through Feb. 20 at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca, where you can register for online information sessions set for Feb. 9 and 17. You can also view the material in person at the Penticton Community Centre.
“With the feedback we gather, we will finalize the plan and share it with council for a decision in the spring,” said Haddad.
“If the plan is supported, implementation will occur over the next few decades through partnerships between the City of Penticton, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Penticton Indian Band, landowners and the development community.”
Work on the North Gateway project is being funded by $75,000 placed with the city by a developer in 2010 for the purpose of long-term planning in the area.