The highly anticipated presentation on Thursday from a contractor with a tight familial link to the head of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen was a decidedly muted affair.
Amanda Newell, owner of Sundog Solutions, appeared virtually before the RDOS board to present a review of the RDOS’s emergency management program.
The head of that program is Bill Newell, who is Amanda’s father and also serves as chief administrative officer of the RDOS. He personally awarded Sundog Solutions the contracts and sat on the internal staff committee that hired the company for the $62,000 job.
At previous meetings, that familial link caused some directors to question the legitimacy of the report before it was even completed and also sparked questions about a potential conflict of interest.
And, when the 80-page report was finally ready, it was presented to the board June 1 by an RDOS staffer, not Sundog Solutions.
That prompted the board to defer the matter until someone from Sundog Solutions could present the company’s report and take questions.
When the time finally arrived on Thursday, directors focused not on the people involved, but rather on the details, particularly challenges to emergency response in rural areas.
“When we’re asking citizens to fill the Great Pyramids’ volume in sandbags and sandbag a creek on their property, it's not even doable,” said Rick Knodel, the RDOS director for Area C (rural Oliver), emphasizing the need for more preventative action.
Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne focused on repairing an apparent break in communication lines between the RDOS emergency operations centre in Penticton and people responding to disasters on the ground in far-flung in places like the Similkameen.
“Some of the residents feel disconnected. They feel alone,” said Coyne. “The emergency teams in the area feel disconnected and alone.”