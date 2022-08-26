A new wetland is now fully operational adjacent to the Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The wetland, which comprises 1.9 hectares of floodplain adjacent to the Okanagan River, was established to polish treated effluent from the plant, which is operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
While the facility discharges clean effluent year-round, now during the summer months there is expected to be a one-third reduction in the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus going into the river.
A majority of the cash for the $1-million project came from the Canada Community Building Fund, which is administered in this province by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.