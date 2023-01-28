The Snakebite Film Festival showcases movies, but not a specific genre of movie.
That’s at least the way Carl Meadows promotes it as he and a small committee prepare for next week’s four-day event at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton.
“As we’re evolving and continue to think broader, these are films that may happen to have gay characters, they’re not gay movies,” said Meadows. “It’s a film festival with characters and all of them have storylines behind them.”
Now in its fifth year, all of the films (with the exception of a sing-a-long version of Grease) are independent. The theme of this year’s festival is “awakening culture, uniting communities.”
Several of the screenings will include a short film. There’s also strong Canadian content on this year’s list of films.
“One of the tests for which films we chose were do these stories relate to Penticton,” Meadows said. “There was an excellent one about whales that we previewed. Whales? How do we relate to whales in Penticton?”
Meadows said the committee wanted something fun to open the festival and the original Grease will kick things off Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
There’s a renewed interest in the 1978 musical with the recent passing of Olivia Newton John. A prequel is presently in production featuring The Pink Ladies. Opening night will also include the short film N’xaxaitkw about two teenage girls who search for the Ogopogo.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the main feature will be Riceboy Sleeps, directed by Anthony Shim. The drama, based loosely on the director’s childhood, was shot in Vancouver and South Korea in 2021. Since its release, the film picked up eight nominations (all pending) from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle.
Prior to the feature, Kin, a 15-minute short written by Penticton resident Maddison Tebbutt, will be shown. Set in the late 1800s, Kin is a story about two sisters in the prairies haunted by a curse.
There are two shows on Saturday, Feb. 4 — Wildhood at 4 p.m. followed by Bones of Crows at 7 p.m. Both films feature a First Nations theme.
Wildhood is a coming-of-age drama directed by Bretten Hannam. It received six nominations at last year’s Canadian Screen Awards, including best picture, winning for best supporting actor (Joshua Odjick).
Bones of Crows, which has previously shown in Penticton, is a critically-acclaimed film set during the Second World War. The 2022 film tells the story of a Cree woman who survives the Indian residential school system to become a code talker for the Canadian Air Force.
The short film C.A.S.P., featuring First Nations hiphop artist Paul Sawan, will kick off Saturday evening.
Closing the festival on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. is Supernova. Arguably the most mainstream of the four films, it co-stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci. The romantic drama was released in 2020, receiving a four-star review from the Washington Post and high acclaim from both the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.
As for the festival itself, each film will offer an in-house American Sign Language interpreter.
There are also free tickets available for underemployed people and students, all done on the honour system. They are available on the festival’s website.
Meadows also promises that a few surprises will be tossed in.
“We want this to grow, we’re hoping it eventually becomes the premier event of the winter in Penticton,” Meadows said. “The only thing that’s stopping us from growing to seven days is a lack of volunteers. We’ve received phenomenal support from many businesses and Landmark Cinemas has been especially great to work with.”
The small executive for Snakebite includes social media and marketing lead Nathan Penner of One Eye Shut Media along with: Bobbi Capnerhurst, Richard Feeney, Barbara Henninger, Michelle Mozell, Cricket Testawich and Charlie Utz.
The full five-movie pass is $54. Individual films cost $16 (Grease is $17). To purchase tickets visit Eventbrite.ca.
For movies that sell out (such as Bones of Crows which, at press deadline, is the first sellout) there will be a “faint hope” line on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There are several other side events.
An opening night gala across the street at The Black Antler will be staged on Thursday. This year’s theme is a 1950’s costume gala. The $43.45 fee includes dinner and one drink.
Also on Feb. 2 is a Drag Slam with Rez Daddy from 5-5:30 p.m. at Tratto Napoletana at 254 Westminster Ave. W. For the three days of the festival, Tratto is offering two-for-one pizza for festival goers. This offer is for dine-in only.
On Feb. 4, a social media and marketing workshop for filmmakers will be offered by actor Keith Allen West at Theo’s Restaurant from noon-1:30 p.m. This event is free.
Partial proceeds from the festival, after expenses, are donated to the Okanagan School of the Arts.
For additional details and updates visit “Snakebite Film Festival Penticton” on Facebook.