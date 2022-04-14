After a rocky start to the season, the South Okanagan’s main youth soccer club is reporting record turnout.
Pinnacles Football Club had 1,515 youth registered this week in the communities of Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Penticton. By contrast, the last spring season before the pandemic saw 1,295 players.
“It’s been a long and hard few years for everyone, and as the restrictions lift, it’s very exciting to have children and youth back on the field connecting with old friends and making new ones while playing the game they love,” said Alan Helm, chairperson of Pinnacles FC, in a press release.
“It’s a remarkable time for soccer in this country, both for women and men, and to see this inspire our kids to get involved is fantastic. The Pinnacles have a long history in the South Okanagan and it’s been terrific to see the continued support for youth sport.”
Pinnacles FC has travelling teams competing in boys’ U12, U14, U16 and U18 divisions, and in girls’ U12, U14 and U17 divisions.
All teams will be off through the Easter weekend. Saturday games in all communities will resume April 23. And there is still time to register and get on a team.
Helm and the rest of the new board members – Michael Strain, Michael Funk, Mary Kampman, Erin Carlson, Jill Chisholm, Rene Buttar, Cindy Hernandez, Julie Orban and Tim Hodgkinson – were elected at an annual general meeting held March 17.
Also new to Pinnacles FC is Dale Cory, who has taken over as sports administrator, and Darla Roy has joined as office assistant.
Long-time head coach Manuel Borba is back to handle the boys’ teams, while Jacquie Hertlein is the new girls’ head coach.
Borba briefly resigned in February in protest of the previous board’s decision to suspend a 10-year-old player due to a conflict between his parents and the board. Following a wave of other resignations, a new board was elected and the 10-year-old was reinstated.