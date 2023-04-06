Thursday, April 6
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League playoffs, Kimberley Dynamiters at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., Game 5 in best-of-seven championship series
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Speech Arts, New Beginnings Church, sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre activities, hot dog day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., computer classes, 1 p.m.
• Thursday Night fun darts, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., acoustic jam night, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Thursday Night Movies, Penticton Public Library, 6 p.m., Dog (2022, PG, 102 minutes)
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia and Thirsty Thursday, The Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: Skelxap: the Confluence of Where a Tributary Joins; Levi Bent: Rad on the Rez; Sus Yoo, The Bear’s Medicine, Tuesday-Fridays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., by donation
• Final night: John Wick Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes), The Oliver Theatre, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 7
• Good Friday
• Peach City Sessions featuring Craig Northey of The Odds, with Kailee McGuire and Dave & Kirby Barber, a monthly songwriters showcase, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $45, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• First annual 3Nigmatic Music Fest, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6 p.m., featuring Our Last Crusade, Dead Rights, Storm the Empire, Blood of the Phoenix, Quasicosm, The Flannel Contact, The Cavernous, Karman Craft, Dirty Audio Machine, $40 ($70 for a two-night pass), available in advance from Clancys or send an email: enigmaticmusicfesetival@gmail.com
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7 p.m.-close
• Friday Night Dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m.
• Summerland Bottleneck Drive, opening weekend, visit: bottleneckdrive.com
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 4:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (April 7-13): Air (14 A, 112 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes); Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (PG, 134 minutes); John Wick: Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes); Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG, 130 minutes); Mummies (G, 88 minutes); Scream VI (14A, 123 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 3D (G, 92 minutes) for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, April 8
• Easter EGG-stravaganza, Memorial Park in Summerland, 10 a.m.-noon, with the Easter Bunny, games and prizes, live music, hot chocolate, bouncy castle, face painting, presented by Re/Max Orchard Country
• First annual 3Nigmatic Music Fest, second of two nights, venue for Saturday night is Runaways Lounge in Kelowna, featuring Planet Killer, Our Last Crusade, Storm the Empire, Traceless Dimensions, Old Guard, Nomad, Evereal, Deadrights, 7 p.m., $40 (or weekend pass which includes Friday in Penticton $70), tickets available in advance from Clancys or send an email: enigmaticmusicfesetival@gmail.com
• Amai Kuda et Les Bois, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, visit: ynamai.com or thedreamcafe.ca
• Easter Fun at Covert Farms in Oliver, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., on-the-hour farm tours and Easter egg hunts, wine tasting, charcuterine, $10 for adults, $5 for children
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 4 p.m.
• Burgers & fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Winter Osoyoos Farmers’ Market, Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68 Ave., Osoyoos, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., visit: osoyoosfarmersmarket.com
• Easter turkey dinner, Penticton Elks Lodge, 5 p.m., followed by music with BC Buds, 6:30 p.m.-close, also: drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Gatsby-themed Prohibition Party featuring the Anna Jacyszyn Trio, Highway 97 Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Slackwater Sessions, live music, artist TBA, 8 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• He Knows My Name, Keepers of the Faith Ministry, in concert, Adventist Church, 290 Warren Ave., 7 p.m., freewill offering
Sunday, April 9
• Easter Sunday
• Easter Brunch Buffet, Penticton Lakeside Resort and Convention Centre, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $37.50 (adults), $18.50 (ages 4-12), 3 and under are free, family event includes Gottagoat Petting Farm, a visit from the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt (bring your own basket) at 12:30 p.m., register at 250-493-8221
• Penticton Nissan presents Comedy Bloodsport, the Okanagan’s top comics fight to the death, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., $15, to purchase: thedreamcafe.ca
• Meat draw, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4 p.m., pool, 12:30 p.m.
• Will Schlackl, live music, The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Easter Fun at Covert Farms, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., on-the-hour farm tours and Easter egg hunts, wine tasting, charcuterine, live music with Aiden Mayes from 1-4 p.m., $10 for adults, $5 for children
• The Great Phantom Egg Hunt, Phantom Creek Estates, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, 10 a.m., for details visit: phantomcreekestates.com
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Meat draw, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 1:30 p.m., Easter dinner special, 4-8 p.m.
• Meat draw, dog races and last-man standing, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m., drop-in darts
• Bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 3 p.m.
Monday, April 10
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs, Kimberley Dynamiters at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., Game 7 in best-of-seven championship series (if necessary)
• The Irish Rovers, No End in Sight tour, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $55, first of two nights, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Pub Dart League, various service clubs and pubs, 6:30 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 6 p.m.
• Whist, Oliver Seniors’ Centre, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
• The Irish Rovers, No End in Sight tour, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $55, second of two shows, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Del Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $28, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• The Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Beginner i-pad, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, strings, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, sessions begin at noon and 5 p.m.
• Open Mic, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 3 p.m.
• Vision and Variety featuring Twyla Exner and Barry Rafuse, The Art Gallery, Osoyoos, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
• T. Buckley, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Tim and The Glory Boys, The Home-Town Hoedown Tour, Cleland Community Theatre, 7 p.m., $25 or $60 for VIP, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• EZ Line Dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., art class, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, strings, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 6 p.m.
• Creative Activism: Art and Social Justice with Dr. Antonella DeMichelis, Penticton Art Gallery, 7 p.m., Feminism and Guerrilla Girls, $20 per lecture, pre-registration required
• Easter dinner, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173 in Osoyoos, 6 p.m., with ham and scalloped potatoes, $20, available from the Legion’s canteen
• Preschool storytime, Penticton Public Library, 10 a.m., Craft Quest: T-shirt Tote Bags, 3:30 p.m., Art of Reading Club: Leonardo Da Vinci, Penticton Public Library, registration required: 250-770-7781 or pentictonlibrary.ca
