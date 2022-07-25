Time is running out for property owners to settle up with the City of Penticton.
The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes is Friday, July 29, at 4 p.m. Late payments will be charged a 10% penalty.
In-person payments (cash, debit or cheque) can be made at city hall each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are four designated 15-minute parking spots outside the building for this purpose.
You can also pay online via the MyCity website at www.online.penticton.com, through online banking services, or by putting a cheque in the mail or a 24-hour drop box outside city hall.
And if you purchased a property in Penticton in May, June, or July of this year and haven’t received your tax notice yet, please reach out to the city’s tax department at 250-490-2485.