After four unsuccessful attempts to secure a seat on Penticton city council, Lynn Kelsey has shifted her political focus to the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Kelsey announced Tuesday she’s running for one of four Penticton seats on the school board. While she’s best known as a city council watchdog, Kelsey has long been involved in education and her granddaughter is about to enter kindergarten at Queen’s Park Elementary.
“I've raised two kids with their own educational challenges and the reason I'm running for the school board is I firmly believe children of all abilities deserve an equitable education," said Kelsey in a press release.
“I have always wanted to help people to become as successful as they can be."
She’d like to see schools’ community usage extended beyond regular instructional hours and believes schools should only close as a “last resort.” Such closures could be on the table as part of an ongoing facilities review.
Kelsey, a retired nurse, has lived in Penticton since 1994. A former director of the District Parent Advisory Committee in Surrey, she has diplomas in nursing and music performance from Douglas College, plus a third diploma in office administration.
In 2018, Kelsey finished ninth among 24 council candidates, just 359 votes back of Judy Sentes, who won the sixth and final seat.