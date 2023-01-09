A mass cycling event based in Penticton has been named the No. 2 granfondo in North America.
The ranking came from the Gran Fondo Guide website, which put only the Tour de Big Bear in Southern California ahead of the Okanagan Granfondo.
The 2022 edition of the Okanagan Granfondo was staged in July and attracted 3,000 riders. It marked the return of the event after a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
This year’s ride is slated for July 11 and registration, which starts at $195 per cyclist, is open now at www.okanagangranfondo.com.