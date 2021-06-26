The B.C. Coroners Service won’t agree to an RCMP request to hand over forensic reports prepared after Arlene Westervelt’s death, her family claims.
Family and friends of Westervelt gathered Friday on the steps of the Kelowna courthouse to renew their call for the Crown to reactivate a stayed murder charge against Arlene’s husband, Bert Westervelt.
“We are so grateful to the RCMP,” Arlene’s sister, Debbie Hennig, said. “They have not given up the fight.”
About a month ago, the family says, investigators with the Major Crimes Section asked chief provincial coroner Lisa Lapointe to release forensic files so they can be reviewed by an outside expert.
“The RCMP appear to be doing the right thing,” Anthony Oliver, a lawyer working for Arlene’s family, said. “Being the investigators, they want to make sure that no evidentiary stone is left unturned.”
But Lapointe, the family claims, has not agreed to hand the files to the police.
Instead, the family says, Lapointe ordered an internal review of the file, one which agreed with its assessment that Arlene’s cause of death could not be determined.
“We want Lisa Lapointe to do the right thing and agree to a thorough external review of the forensic file even if it means casting a shadow on what was a shoddy investigation,” Hennig says.
The coroners service referred to the report that concluded the cause of Arlene’s death could not be determined.
“Anyone can request that a case be reopened if new information arises that is substantial and material to the investigation,” B.C. Coroners Service spokesman Ryan Panton wrote in an email.
Arlene died five years ago today when she fell out of a canoe she was sharing with her husband on Okanagan Lake near Lake Country. Police initially deemed it accidental, but charged Bert with murder two years later.
His trial was to have started last fall, but in July the Crown stayed the charge, citing unspecified new information. Authorities have not described the nature of that information to the family.
There is a one-year time limit for a stayed charge to be reactivated.
Arlene’s family says the investigation was flawed in important respects, including a too-hasty conclusion by a local investigating coroner without medical training that she had died as a result of drowning, immediately ruling out the possibility of foul play.
An autopsy on her body was not done until it had been embalmed, which the family believes clouded the findings in the report.
Also, a police officer admits having Arlene’s cellphone hacked and turning it over to Bert. The two were friends, and the officer said Bert had asked him to unlock the phone so he could gain access to Arlene’s photos.
Some family members say Bert wanted to unlock the phone so he could erase any information that might have shown Arlene was planning to leave Bert.
In addition to asking the Crown reinstate the murder charge, Arlene’s family has filed several civil lawsuits.
The case generated national attention when the investigative program W5 featured it on the program earlier this year.