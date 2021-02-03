Fresh hopes are being pinned on grant funding to start up a public education campaign aimed at demystifying Penticton’s heritage registry.
Council agreed Tuesday to seek a grant on behalf of the Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee to pay for the campaign, which would count realtors as one of its main targets.
“We’ve highlighted the real estate community, but it’s not just them. It’s the community at large that truly does not understand how a heritage registry works,” said Coun. Judy Sentes, who serves as liaison to the committee.
“This is an attempt to enhance the opportunity for Penticton to recognize and keep its heritage before it’s all gone.”
Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who’s also a realtor, suggested the problems arise from the registry itself, because “it’s not really clear as to what happens and what the limitations are, and ultimately, as we know, it doesn’t have a lot of teeth.”
Concerns about the registry – both its function and people’s knowledge of it – came to light last year when council was asked to remove a Lakeshore Drive home from the list. Six months later, a developer filed plans to redevelop the lot with a four-plex.
Under provincial law, municipalities can apply heritage designations to certain properties that require owners to obtain permits before making any exterior changes.
But in Penticton, inclusion on the heritage registry, which contains approximately 50 properties, is voluntary and homeowners don’t require special permission from the local government to do major alterations.
The registry does, however, confer special status on properties that some people appreciate and could unlock grant opportunities for restoration work. Those are the types of benefits Sentes and the committee hope to communicate in an outreach campaign.