A busy intersection in Oliver will be closed for two days early next week.
The town says asphalt removal at Co-op Avenue and Packinghouse Lane will completely close the intersection on Monday and Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are asked to be aware of crews in the area and follow all safety directions. Thank you for your patience during this construction,” the town said in a press release.
A portion of Packinghouse Lane is being closed permanently to make room for a multi-use pathway and other improvements in the area.