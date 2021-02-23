Summerland council has given preliminary approval to a 60-unit affordable housing project on Jubilee Road.
Elected officials on Monday night unanimously approved first reading of the zoning and Official Community Plan bylaw amendments required for the project, which would go up on a property that has sat vacant since the RCMP detachment was relocated in 2012.
The proposed amendments will be the subject of a public hearing March 22, after which council will make a final decision.
Additional bylaw amendments, including one that would bump up the maximum allowable height from four to five storeys, are expected later.
The proponent is the Turning Points Collaborative Society, a Vernon-based non-profit.
As envisioned, the five-storey building would feature 13 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom suites and 10 three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 550 to 950 square feet.
Half of the units would have rental rates tied to tenants’ income, 30% would go for the market rate, and 20% would be set aside for low-income earners.
"This proposal aligns with district objectives that seek to diversify housing options and facilitate the construction of safe, secure, and affordable housing that meets the wider needs of the community," concludes a staff report that recommended in favour of the project.