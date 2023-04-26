Summerland appears on the verge of getting its own flagship triathlon.
Council heard Monday from Janae Hoel, who’s organizing the inaugural Summerland Stone Fruit Triathlon on July 30.
“My objective is to bring back a vibrant, community-based triathlon event to Summerland by creating an opportunity for both locals and out-of-town visitors to experience our small town while racing a challenging, yet scenic, course,” said Hoel, a former triathlete who currently works as a swimming coach.
Hoel – whose awaiting approval to form a society to oversee the race along with sanctioning from the provincial triathlon regulating body – is planning to offer two distances.
The sprint distance would feature a 750-metre swim, 20-km bike ride and five-km run. The try-a-tri distance would feature a 300-m swim, 10-km bike ride and 2.5-km run.
The proposed course is mainly contained to the Lower Town area of Summerland and those competing in the sprint distance will be required to conquer Peach Orchard Hill.
Hoel asked council to consider closing the boat launch at Peach Orchard Beach for two hours on the morning of the event while the swim portion is underway. That request, along with other road closures, will be considered by council at a later date.
“We’re lucky in Summerland. This is such a great place to have something like this,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
“Maybe it will be locals the first year, but as this thing goes on, I can see people coming from all over.”