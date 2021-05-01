Beating Dan Albas will be a challenge, but it’s possible, insists Sara Eves, the Liberal candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
“He will be difficult to beat, I have no illusions, but I do believe he’s beatable. That’s why I’ve been working so hard,” Eves said in a phone interview. “If you look at the 2015 election, (the Liberal candidate) Carly Scott lost this riding by 1%. I’ve been building support in the rural parts of the riding. In the past, there hasn’t been as much concentration there.”
Eves was declared as the Liberal candidate earlier this month having won the position by acclamation.
A Grade 6-7 teacher at Logan Lake Elementary Secondary School, who previously spent 10 years in special education, Eves has never run for public office. It was in 2015 when the Liberals were first elected that she began paying closer attention to federal politics.
“I saw real changes that were happening in my classroom. Kids from struggling families … we had to bring in granola bars for them. There were some pretty tough years for families, including myself, and when the child tax benefit came in there was extra money for families.
“In 2018, I contacted the riding association just to find out more information. Did they need help? How could I get involved behind the scenes? I really think the current direction is the direction I like for myself, my kids and my future grandchildren. I really believe I can be the progressive voice in this riding.”
Among the issues she’s championed is support for the LGBTQ2S community, taking a leadership role in her school district and establishing a family scholarship to support students that have persevered in order to complete their goal of graduation.
With COSN covering a huge area, Eves said top-of-list issues depended on where you are. COVID relief and vaccines are No. 1 throughout Canada, but it becomes more precise after that.
“In Peachland, Summerland, their big concern is making sure that we’re taking care of the environment, but also taking care of jobs. In Logan Lake, a big concern is maintaining their ability to hunt, and the ability to do the jobs they’re doing out in the mines. Elsewhere, wineries and orchards are a huge concern, especially with COVID and migrant workers.”
As for the date of the next election, Eves insists she doesn’t know.
“I don’t anticipate an election. It’s my hope it’s as far away as possible. Elections shouldn’t be at the top of anyone’s mind. The focus with the Liberal government is to address COVID, get provinces the support they need, like you are seeing in Ontario, and dealing with the economy, helping it grow.”
Eves and her husband Paul have three children and make their home in Merritt.