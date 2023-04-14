And so begins the 32nd season of the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
Vendors will take over the 100 block of Main Street this coming Saturday morning for the weekly market, which will run through Oct. 29.
“There aren’t a bunch of huge changes, except that we're happy to be welcoming back a whole bunch of the farmers that were unable to be with us over COVID, which is great,” said market manager Linda Van Alphen in an interview this week.
“We're back up to kind of a full contingent. We'll start on this Saturday with 55 vendors, but normally (as summer approaches) we have 80 to 90 vendors on the site.”
Van Alphen isn’t sure what fresh offerings the vendors will have this week, but expects perhaps some greenhouse-grown produce, seedlings and starter plants, “plus all the preserves, all the sauces and all of that stuff.”
In addition to food items, there will be all kinds of crafters and other artisans, along with wineries, breweries and cideries.
The market – all vendors at which must make, bake or grow their wares – is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials believe the market attracts up to 10,000 people on a busy day at the height of the summer tourist season, and the event was named the best in B.C. in 2016.
Meanwhile, the city is reminding motorists of the road closures that will accompany the weekly markets.
Each Saturday through the end of October, Main Street will be closed from the south side of Lakeshore Drive to the north side of Westminster Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.