• Jurassic Quest at South Okanagan Events Centre, first of three days, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., tickets start at $23.50, plus tax and applicable service charges, ages 2 and under are free, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office, three days
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, “Ben Hur,” by Patrick Barlow, presented by Powerhouse Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• Dueling Divas, a piano request show, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door
• The Hillties, a six-piece funk-reggae-hiphop jam band, two-time Kootenay Music Award recipients, in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., to purchase tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, featuring Krystine & Josh, 7-9 p.m., $15, ages 19 and over
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., birthday club, 11 a.m., intermediate and advanced line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Okangan Valley Miata Club’s “Topless Sun Run” 2022, a three-day event, headquartered at Penticton Lakeside Resort, first of three days
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery (May 20-June 11): “A Closer Look,” annual local high school exhibition, Art Auction preview; “From a Bird’s Eye View,” by Lyse Deselliers; Young Collectors Club (May 20-June 4); 199 Marina Way, open Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” Find out where Cherryland community is. See some beautiful flat-top homes. Learn about the unique history of the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees. This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Top Gun: Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes); “The Bob’s Burger Movie,” (animated, PG, 102 minutes); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (Jim Carrey, PG, 122 min.); “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” (Ke Huy Quan, PG, 132 min.), for showtimes and to purchase reserved tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Firestarter,” (based on Stephen King, Zac Efron, PG, 94 min.), Friday through Sunday
Saturday, May 28
• Grandmothers for Africa summer market and auto trunk treasure sale, Oasis United Church parking lot, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9 a.m. – noon, cash only (note correct date)
• The Naramata Community Choir presents “Back on Stage: Picking Up Where We Left Off,” a free concert, 7:30 p.m., Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street
• The Skaha Climbers Festival at Skaha Bluffs, presented by Skaha Climbers Association to raise funds in support of the Skaha Park Watch Society and Skaha Climbers Anchor Repair Society, first of two days, see: skahaclimbersfestival.com
• Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre fundraising day, burger barbecue outside the office, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 969 Main Street, by donation
• Damon and Terri Bremner and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 present “The Rivers Run Through: A Flood Relief Benefit for the Town of Princeton,” noon-11 p.m. at the Princeton Legion, featuring Darrel Douglas, Pam Ferens, Gord McLaren, Kyle Anderson, Cody Kearsley, Terri Bremner, Fred Steen, Judy Rowe and Jeff Bodner, wristbands are $5 for the day
• Stoplight Singles Party at Barley Mill Pub, what’s your dating status?, wear your colours, event begins at 8:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Jurassic Quest at South Okanagan Events Centre, second of three days, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., tickets start at $23.50, plus tax and applicable service charges, ages 2 and under are free, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office, three days
• The House is a Rockin’ band jam with The Yard Katz, Orchard House, 1-5 p.m., $15
• Aidan Mayes performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8-10 p.m. no cover charge
• Blues guitarist Brandon Isaak in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Rock N Roll Dress-Up Party with Jack and Jill, Okanagan Falls Legion, 8-11 p.m., $35
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music with Sugar Plum, 6:30 p.m.
• Cody Goertzen performs at The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Karaoke with your host Yanti, the Naramata Pub and Grill, beginning at 9 p.m.
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, awards banquet, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Street in Oliver, dinner and dancing to Rebel Luv, for tickets to the gala: soplayers.ca/tickets.html
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music with Buzz Byer, 4-7 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• In-Knock-U-Lation roller derby: Penticton Pistoleras vs Dam City Rollers from Castlegar, Penticton Curling Club, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., $20 at the door, $15 in advance from LockWorks or Graphically Hip, beer garden and food truck on site
• Free Falun Dafa Meditation Class at Skaha Lake Park, for more information visit: falundafa.ca
• 'An Evening in Wine Country' in Support of Mirjana's Movement, SummerGate Winery, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., to purchase tickets visit: trellis.org/an-evening-in-wine-country
Sunday, May 29
• Final Day: Jurassic Quest at South Okanagan Events Centre, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., tickets start at $23.50, plus tax and applicable service charges, ages 2 and under are free, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office
• Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra spring concert, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 2 p.m., featuring original works by student composers Dryden Bennett and Alex Thiessen, tickets are $14.50 (adult), $9 (students) and $4.50 (students), plus service charges, visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• The Skaha Climbers Festival at Skaha Bluffs, presented by Skaha Climbers Association to raise funds in support of the Skaha Park Watch Society and Skaha Climbers Anchor Repair Society, first of two days, see: skahaclimbersfestival.com
• Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, Okanagan Lake Park, 1:30 p.m., Volunteers needed, contact Sandra Niven at bcinfo@cysticfibrosis.ca, to donate visit: cysticfibrosiscanada.crowdchange.ca
• IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s to celebrate and remember the people who have been affected by dementia, Skaha Lake Park (Rotary Centennial pavilion), 2-3 p.m., registration at 1 p.m., for additional details contact Nick Dunn: southokwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org
• Will Schlackl performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternity Order of Eagles present Sunday meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Premier men’s soccer, Khalsa FC from New Westminster at Penticton Pinnacles, 3 p.m. at King’s Park
• Cody Goertzen performs at The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• GoByBike Week kick-off event is a family open house at the Penticton Safety Village from 5-7 p.m. For more information on the week’s events: gobybikebc.ca/penticton/
