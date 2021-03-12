Ahead of planned spring maintenance, the City of Penticton is asking people to remove artificial flowers and other personal items from the Lakeview Cemetery.
Such items must be removed from grave markers, concrete tablets and columbarium niche vases by March 31 to allow for the work.
Anything left behind will be collected by the caretaker and stored until April 30, after which it will be discarded.
From April 1 to October 31, only fresh flowers are permitted and solar lanterns in some areas. For more information, call the city’s parks department at 250-490-2500.