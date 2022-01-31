Dozens of people who were each fined thousands of dollars last year under the federal Quarantine Act finally had a date with a Penticton judge on Monday.
The morning session saw all 16 people who appeared on their own behalf or were represented by lawyers simply adjourn their matters while awaiting disclosure of case material from the Crown. They’ll be expected to enter pleas when they return to court April 4.
The fine amounts in dispute range from $3,450 to $5,750, and all were assessed by Osoyoos-based officers from the Canada Border Services Agency.
Among those who made virtual appearances Monday was Neil Duncan Munroe, who was fined $3,450 after allegedly contravening the Quarantine Act on May 12, 2021.
“I’m an airline pilot who went to work and went to the wrong border crossing,” said Munroe.
“I’m exempt under several clauses.”
Judge Greg Koturbash urged Munroe to speak to the Crown about his case.
“If they determine after speaking to you there’s not a substantial likelihood of conviction, that may end the matter,” said Koturbash.
Most others received the same advice. Procedures are also in place for people to request reductions in their fine amounts based on extenuating circumstances.
All of the tickets were issued under section 58 of the Quarantine Act, which was toughened up in April 2020 as the federal government sought to limit the potential for people returning from abroad to spread COVID-19 in Canada.
Fine amounts were raised in February 2021 “in response to the growing concern that Canadians continued to engage in non-essential travel and in light of the emerging new and more contagious variants of COVID-19,” according to a notice published in the May 21, 2021, edition of the Canada Gazette.
Section 58 of the Quarantine Act gives the federal government the power to prohibit, or place conditions on, people’s entry into Canada to help combat a communicable disease. Such conditions include quarantining upon arrival in Canada and submitting to health assessments.
Separate fines for COVID-19-related offences, such as failing to wear a mask in a public place or not checking vaccine passports, exist under various pieces of provincial legislation.