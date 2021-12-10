The planned re-opening of the flood-damaged Coquihalla Highway, the fastest link between Kelowna and Vancouver, has been accelerated by several weeks.
The freeway should be re-opened by early January but traffic will be restricted to commercial trucks only, provincial Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday.
And until the Coquihalla is re-opened between Hope and Merritt, only essential travel will be permitted on Highway 3, the Hope-Princeton Highway. This means it won't be possible for most people to use the highway to get between the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland this coming Christmas season.
With thousands of trucks using that highway everyday to connect the Lower Mainland to the Interior, it would be too "dangerous" to allow private vehicles to also use the road, which has many steep and winding sections, Fleming said.
Once the Coquihalla - which was significantly damaged in 20 places by heavy rains and flooding in early November - re-opens to commercial traffic in early January, non-essential and recreational travel will be allowed again on Highway 3, Fleming said.
Meanwhile, work repairing damaged sections of the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon remains on schedule for a planned mid-January re-opening of that corridor, Fleming said.