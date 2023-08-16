To borrow or not to borrow: That is the $50-million question Summerland residents are expected to answer Nov. 4 when they head to the polls to decide the fate of a proposed new aquatic centre.
Council finalized the referendum question and date at its meeting Aug. 8, and is now preparing a 10-week communications blitz in the run-up to the vote. (The B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs has yet to formally sign off on the plan, but has expressed preliminary support for both the question wording and referendum date.)
Council heard a videographer has already been to the pool to interview staff, users and others to highlight the failing condition of the facility, and the footage will form part of the district’s information blitz.
The district has also developed branding and a tagline – “Our Community. Your Vote” – for the campaign.
“The communications plan involves an information campaign during the weeks leading up to the vote to inform electors (and media) of the question to be asked and to provide factual details of the proposed new recreation centre and the condition of the existing aquatic centre,” explained Mayor Doug Holmes in an email this week.
“It will include an open house, market booths, service club presentations, press releases, etc. The purpose of the information campaign is to help Summerland electors make a well-informed decision. The only ‘selling’ will be to encourage people to get out to vote, like for a general election.”
The referendum question as approved by council reads: “Do you support the Corporation of the District of Summerland borrowing up to $50 million with interest, over a period not exceeding 30 years, in order to finance the construction of a new recreation centre to be located at 8820 Jubilee Road E., by way of Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2023-016?”
According to estimates produced by the district last year, borrowing $50 million over 30 years would see the owner of a home assessed at $790,000 pay about $560 annually.
As of March, the total estimated construction cost stood at $57.5 million, nearly double the $30-million estimate that was on the table in January 2021. The cost was jacked up in part by an effort to make it a net-zero carbon project eligible for a lucrative federal grant program to which district officials are applying for $25 million.
Construction is tentatively set to start late in 2024 and take about two years to complete.
Council previously selected the Summerland Arena site on Jubilee Road for the project, which would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet.
The existing aquatic centre is about half that size and doesn’t feature a leisure pool. The building is almost 50 years old and nearing the end of its service life.