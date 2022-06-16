School are becoming more inclusive, Okanagan Skaha trustees were told — and by a source that should know… the students.
During Wednesday’s education committee meeting, trustees received a delegation from Grade 11 student Isabelle Porter and graduating student Kira Nilson, along with counsellor Kim Wise, the district’s lead on Sexual Orientation Gender Identification.
Much of the presentation dealt with inclusive language. The students suggested it’s best to avoid gender language, instead use words such as “folks, everyone, students and parents” instead of more traditional words such as “boys and girls, ladies and gentlemen.”
Nilson said asking for the name and pronoun (she/her, for example) offers a level of comfort when meeting a new student.
Both students are members of Student Voice at Summerland Secondary School.
“It’s OK for adults to make mistakes,” Nilson said. “It’s heartwarming seeing the teachers making a conscientious effort, they are legitimately trying.”
At the start of the school year, a diversity bulletin board was created at SSS.
“There’s been a great response, students are stopping and reading and noticing when we do change things,” Wise said.
A recent Pride celebration was reassuring, especially for eighth graders knowing they will be accepted for who they are when they enter high school.
“Grade 9 students will be confident and assured of themselves so they’re not scared of coming to high school, not scared that they will be bullied,” Nilson said.
Other notable events within the district include a colour run, along with the commitment to a rainbow crosswalk outside Queen’s Park Elementary School.
Professional development on SOGI is also available for teachers.
Gender identity is now recognized in school libraries. At Summerland, there are about 200 books classified as “rainbow readers,” with a neutral-coloured sticker on the book. For students who prefer privacy, there’s also a QR code available.
Among the additional SOGI resources available is an online tab for a resource page to assist both parents and students.
“The sense of community is what I’ve looked for my entire school career,” Porter said. “The diversity room is warm and welcoming and an open environment.”
In 2017, the Okanagan Skaha board became one of the last in the province to specifically recognize diversity.
Veteran trustee Linda Van Alphen said the delay was because “we wanted to make sure everything was right and respectful.”
Trustee Dave Stathers asked about gender neutral washrooms and change rooms noting bullying can take place in change rooms.
Superintendent Todd Manuel promised the students that, “We remain committed.”