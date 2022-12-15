A spectacular blaze that destroyed a 110-year-old heritage home along Penticton’s downtown waterfront in March set off a long battle between the property owner and municipality and sparked concerns about further erosion of the city’s historic assets.
Dozens of people gathered mid-afternoon on March 7 to watch as firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the stately mansion at 434 Lakeshore Dr. known as Warren House, which operated as a bed and breakfast.
Also gathered at the scene were neighours, including Ashley Pope, who lives in a third-floor apartment right next door to the home.
“I was sitting on the couch and literally the whole apartment shook. I heard shattering glass and it sounded like a bomb,” said Pope.
“I looked outside and I saw that the chimney had collapsed, and then I looked further down and saw that the house was on fire, so I just grabbed what I could and I ran out.”
No one was injured in the blaze and Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson later said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak.
“It’ll be a very difficult investigation because of the damage to the property, and to dig through that rubble pile to find that ignition source, it’s likely never going to happen,” said Watkinson.
Two months later, the city’s bylaw department received its first complaint – which was followed by a 23-signature petition from neighbours – about the site’s unsightly state and the potential health hazards presented by the ruins.
Acting on those concerns, council voted unanimously in June to declare 434 Lakeshore Dr. a nuisance property and gave the owners until mid-July to haul away rubble, level the site and make it safe – or risk having the city look after the work itself and tack on the cost to the property tax bill.
The property owners, Peter and Paula Ruutel, pleaded for more time and blamed their insurance company for delays.
When the couple failed to act, the city hired its own contractor to clean up the site. The work began this month.
Warren House, which was built for J.J. Warren, president of the Kettle Valley Railway, was on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.
“The house itself was beautiful. The style is termed ‘Georgian Revival’ and its size and its location reflected the sort of prestige attached to someone of J.J. Warren’s stature,” explained Penticton Museum curator Dennis Oomen in the wake of the fire.
And, as demonstrated by the large crowd that gathered to watch the fire, people still care deeply about Penticton’s history.
“We don’t have that many heritage properties and the loss of any one – but especially such a prominent one as Warren House – is a huge loss to the community,” said Oomen.
“It sort of underlines the importance of these older buildings and how important they are to our identity as a community.”