The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked feelings of anxiety and anger among the family members of a Kelowna woman who’s watching events in her homeland with a sense of disbelief.
Irina Posthumus’ mother and brother live in Ivano Frankivsk, a city like scores of others in Ukraine that has been attacked by Russian forces.
“My mother is an elderly woman with health issues so she’s very frightened and anxious and she’s panicking,” Posthumus said Thursday. “She doesn’t know what to do.
“My brother is more angry at what’s going on. He wants to stay there and do everything he can to defend the country, the homeland, against the Russians,” Posthumus said.
Ivano Frankivsk is in the western half of Ukraine, just 50 km from the Polish border, and Posthumus said her mom and brother believed in the last few weeks they would be relatively safe if the Russians did attack Ukraine.
But the scale and scope of the military invasion launched early Thursday by the Russians has made it clear their intention is to occupy and control all of Ukraine, Posthumus said, with no part of the country being safe.
“I just can’t believe what’s happening,” she said. “I wish so much there was a way I could get my mother and brother and his family out of Ukraine. But I also wish there was something other countries could do for Ukraine. The people are very patriotic and willing to die for their country, but they need help.”
There are about 14,000 Ukrainian-Canadians in greater Kelowna, making it one of the largest ethnic communities in the Central Okanagan.
At Dormition of the Mother of God, a Ukrainian church at the corner of Coronation Avenue and Gordon Drive, Father Pavlov Myts is trying to comfort parishioners while also staying in touch and praying over the phone with his mother, brother, sister and many extended family members who live in Ukraine.
“I’m so worried about my family and my friends,” Father Myts said. “The Russians bombed an area about 35 km away from my hometown this past night.
“Human dignity, human rights, democracy, freedom - it’s all under attack by the Russians,” he said. “They want to restore the Russian empire and force Ukraine to be a colony of slaves for them again.”
Russian airplanes created a thunderous roar when they flew low over his sister’s home in the town of Oliiv, in western Ukraine, Father Myts said. “It was like a huge earthquake, very loud and scary, the kids were all hiding and crying. They’re so afraid of what will happen.”
A rally in support of Ukraine took place Thursday afternoon outside Kelowna City Hall. One of the organizers, Daniel Sora, said he believes it will prove to be Russia, not Ukraine, that ends up profoundly transformed by the war.
“There are 42 million Ukrainians. The Russians will not get our country,” Sora said. “It will be the end of Putin, the end of his stupid country, Russia. But it will be blood-covered first.”