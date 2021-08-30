With winds gusts up to 40 km/h in the forecast, an evacuation alert was ordered Monday afternoon for approximately 200 properties that could be threatened by the Skaha Creek wildfire immediately west of Penticton.
The alert – which is only a precaution to remind people to be ready to leave at a moment's notice – covers the entire lower portion of the Penticton Indian Reserve from Shingle Creek south, along with the Skaha Hills subdivision, Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park and Holiday Hills RV Resort.
Those under alert should pre-register with Emergency Support Services by calling 1-800-585-9559 or visiting www.ess.gov.bc.ca.
Soon after the evacuation alert was issued, the City of Penticton announced it had activated its own emergency operations centre to assist if needed.
“We’re taking steps to prepare and plan in the event there is a change in the behaviour of the Skaha Creek wildfire and to be ready to support the Penticton Indian Band as needed,” said EOC director Donny Van Dyk in a press release.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, started Saturday afternoon in the hills approximately four kilometres west of Penticton Regional Airport and had grown to 212 hectares as of Monday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
While smoke was visible almost immediately from most parts of Penticton – which was treated to a weekend-long show of aerial heroics courtesy of firefighting aircraft – flames couldn’t be seen until Sunday evening, when the fire’s western flank crested a ridge overlooking the Penticton Indian Reserve.
Although not fearful for her life or property, Skaha Hills resident Jeannie Lister wasn’t taking any chances as the fire came into view several hundred metres above the community.
“When it started coming over that hill fast, I was getting all my files together – and lots of people were doing that,” said Lister on Monday afternoon as she observed the action.
“A lot of people in the condos got their cars out of their garages and were ready to go. Nobody ever called us and said, ‘You are on alert,’ or anything like that, but the speed that it was coming, we just felt like we should do something.”
Lister’s fears were calmed by a shift in the wind that started pushing smoke back up the hill and away from the subdivision of approximately 200 homes that’s located on the Penticton Indian Reserve just southwest of city limits.
The BC Wildfire Service had approximately 70 personnel and eight pieces of heavy equipment on the ground Monday, along air tankers, water skimmers and helicopters assisting from above. More help is expected to arrive Tuesday.
Crews spent Monday doing direct attacks on the east flank and putting out spot fires that crossed Skaha Creek Road, while heavy equipment built guards on the west and north flanks.
“It’s the condition of the fuels right now – they’re very dry – and we had some winds (Sunday), which is what we we’re kind of battling. So it’s just a combination of those two factors,” said BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Rosalyn Johnson.
“We’re throwing as many resources at it as we can and making sure that we limit that growth.”
Johnson said the pilot of one of the water skimmers had to make a “precautionary landing” Monday on Skaha Lake and parked his aircraft on a beach while waiting for an engineer to assess the problem.
Pilots spent the weekend going head-to-head with some boaters on Okanagan Lake who weren’t giving the aircraft much room to work.