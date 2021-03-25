Apex Mountain property owners will decide Saturday if they want to pay for a professional fire service.
The referendum is required for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to gain public assent for borrowing up to $3 million to establish the service, purchase a truck and build a fire hall.
Paying back the full $3 million over 25 years would cost the owner of a $300,000 property at Apex approximately $335 annually, according to the RDOS. The same property owner’s share of operating costs would be about $409 annually, for a total of $744. Taxation would start in 2022.
Property owners would then expect to enjoy a decease in their insurance costs by virtue of having a recognized, certified fire department protecting their homes, although the RDOS is advising people to contact their insurers directly to confirm what the savings would be.
Polling stations will be open Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Rippin Rascals Daycare at Apex Mountain Resort. Full information about voter requirements can be found at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
Apex Mountain is currently served by a volunteer fire brigade, which in recent years has undertaken fundraising drives to buy equipment.