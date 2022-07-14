Do you like free? Do you like compost? Well, the City of Penticton has a deal for you.
The municipality is giving away free compost next week at the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
The product is periodically made available at no cost by the city to deal with an overabundance of the material, which is made of composted wastewater solids and woodchips. It’s safe, environmentally friendly and suitable as a soil amendment in many applications, including landscaping, lawns and gardens.
The latest give-away runs Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. each day. A loader and ramp will be available to help fill larger trucks.