This is a corrected version of the story. Hate crimes in Vancouver directed as Asians are up 717%, not 72%.
---
In response to the recent shootings in Atlanta as well as the escalating anti-Asian hate crimes across North America, the Asian Canadian community is staging rallies across Canada to support the victims and call for the stop of Asian hate and all forms of racism.
Among the rallies scheduled for this weekend is an event at Penticton’s Gyro Park, Sunday from 2-3 p.m.
Anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver have increased 717 per cent since 2020.
Yaxin Ma of the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association said masks are mandatory and asks that participants follow social-distancing regulations.
Ma has spoken with both the City of Penticton and RCMP about the rally. There will be six security volunteers, two first aid volunteers and free masks on site. Additionally, free hand sanitizer is available from Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
Dignitaries expected to address the crowd include South Okanagan-Similkameen MP Richard Cannings, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, Summerland Mayor Toni Boot and Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin.