An Oliver man has been handed a 15-month jail term for an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable woman in Penticton’s downtown.
Marcus Wilfred Sheena, 37, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault with a weapon and was sentenced Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton. Once released from jail, he’ll be on probation for the next two years.
Court heard the assault consisted of Sheena directing bear spray at a “vulnerable” woman near the old Victory Church homeless shelter on Sept. 26, 2021. Sheena said he attacked the woman in an effort to gain entrance to a group of friends.
He’s spent most of his adult life in jail with more than 50 criminal convictions. Many of his convictions were court breaches, but eight were violent in nature dating back to 2003.
Court heard Sheena had a childhood of poverty and abuse following the death of his mother when he was only four years old. He was using marijuana by age eight and later graduated to heroin and became immersed in the drug subculture.
Judge Shannon Keyes described him as suffering the intergenerational effects of the colonization of Indigenous people.
While incarcerated, he earned his Grade 12 equivalency and acknowledged he had a drug addiction. In recent years, he suffered a brain injury and is now on a disability pension.
Sheena also pleaded guilty to breach of a court order and mischief, and received respective 60-day sentences for those offences.
The mischief charge arose on Sept. 8, 2021, when Sheena smashed a vehicle’s window near the Dollarama store in Oliver.
“I regret everything I did,” said Sheena when given a chance to address the court Wednesday.
Sheena also said he hopes to again be part of the lives of his two daughters, ages 18 and 14, and that he’s now in a relationship with a woman who does not use drugs.