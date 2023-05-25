Public Sculpture Exhibit opens

The 2023/24 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit, featuring eight sculptures along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, City Hall and at the Front Street roundabout officially opened Saturday. Sharing a moment at the official kickoff are, from left, artist William Fryhmire from Kamloops, Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford and artist Jean E. Ouellon from Kaleden.
