Public Sculpture Exhibit opens

From left, William Fryhmire, Paul Crawford and Jean E. Ouellon

The 2023/24 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit, featuring eight sculptures along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, City Hall and at the Front Street roundabout officially opened Saturday. Sharing a moment at the official kickoff are, from left, artist William Fryhmire from Kamloops, Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford and artist Jean E. Ouellon from Kaleden.

