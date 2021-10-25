The South Okanagan Women in Need Society received some much-needed support recently from a group of generous girls.
Lola Massey and Emily Oakes, on behalf of the Okanagan Hockey Academy’s U18 team, reached out to SOWINS to offer to collect school supplies for children in need.
There were several drop off locations set up and the support poured in.
“We are so fortunate to see young women seek to support those in need in our community, particularly children,” said Danielle Goulden, SOWINS executive director, in a press release.
“Honestly, we were overwhelmed with the support we received. Not only were there box upon box of school supplies for the children, but they had also collected more than $1,000 in donations.”
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.
A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.
For more information or to donate to SOWINS, call 250-493-4366 or fundraising@sowins.com