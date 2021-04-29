The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
10:22 a.m. Wharton Street, Summerland. Alarm.
11:35 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:51 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:03 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
5 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:32 p.m. Rogers Crescent, Penticton. Alarm.
5:35 p.m. Jermyn Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:33 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:18 p.m. Wren Place, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:19 p.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:43 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:14 p.m. Elm Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:16 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
5:11 a.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Car fire.