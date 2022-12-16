Like many other communities around B.C., Penticton continued struggling this year through a three-headed crisis fueled by opioids, homelessness and mental illness.
Such concerns were laid bare in startling open letter published in November by a group of six non-profit organizations that operate homeless shelters in the Okanagan.
“Our shelters have become a place for hospitals to discharge people who are ill and need respite and health care. Our shelters have become a place for police to drop off people with mental illness with an expectation that our support workers should be able to manage dangerous and unpredictable behaviors. Our shelters have been used to hide people out of sight from tourists and businesses. Our shelters have become a place where people languish because there has been no investment in programs, health, skills, wellness planning, and second-stage housing,” stated the letter.
“We have seen that people in shelters not only fail to thrive, but frequently experience further decline in health, substance misuse, and challenging behaviors as the reality of ‘no way out’ settles over them.”
The letter was published just days before an early cold snap that triggered the opening of extreme weather response shelters around the province, which further highlighted gaps in the local social safety net.
While winter shelters in the past had been operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, the service is now being overseen by the 100 More Homes Penticton umbrella group of social agencies.
100 More Homes initially partnered with the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 290 Warren Ave. for the winter shelter, but has expressed concerns about securing a long-term location for the facility.
Meanwhile, the Penticton RCMP detachment reported early in the year that it was dealing with a record-breaking volume of mental health-related calls.
Supt. Brian Hunter told council in February there were 1,473 such calls in 2019, 1,752 in 2020 and 2,240 in 2021.
“That’s over six a day,” said Hunter. “It’s occupying a significant amount of our members’ time dealing with what I would call a medical crisis in our community – addictions and mental health.”
That’s translated into a per-capita rate double those in Kelowna and Vernon, according to Hunter, who declined to speculate about the reasons for Penticton’s troubles, but said it’s clear “we have more clients who are in need than other communities.”
Amid all that carnage, Penticton is also on track to for its deadliest year yet of the opioid crisis.
At least 24 people had died of illicit drug overdoses in Penticton through September, leaving the city on pace to top the record-setting 26 such fatalities it recorded in all of 2021.
Province-wide, the tally stood at 1,827 through October – an average of 5.8 fatalities per day – which was up from a record-setting 1,782 in the same portion of 2021.
The coroners service found 79% of this year’s victims were men, while 71% were between the ages of 30 and 59. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was present in 81% of victims, and 83% of their deaths occurred indoors.