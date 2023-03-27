A seminar on the 2023 FireSmart program scheduled for last weekend in Hedley has been postponed until next month.
The program, which is being jointly presented by the Hedley and Upper Similkameen Indian Band FireSmart Committee and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, is now set for Sunday, April 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Hedley Centre.
A representative from the B.C. Forests Ministry is scheduled to be on hand to provide updates on 2023 FireSmart initiatives in the region and review the response to last year’s wildfire on Apex Mountain.
Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.