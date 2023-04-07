The following is a list of community-run Easter Egg events in the South Okanagan:
Saturday, April 8, 2023
• Easter Eggstravaganza, Gyro Park, Osoyoos, pancake breakfast, 8:30-10:30 a.m., bike, trike and e-bike display of
decorations, 9:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., hot dogs by donation from fire department, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Easter Egg Hunt, Oliver Community Park, 6359 Park Drive, 10 a.m., preregistering is preferred at oliverrecreation.ca
• Naramata Easter Egg Hunt, Manitou Park, face painting begins, 10:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.
• Easter EGG-stravaganza, Memorial Park in Summerland, 10 a.m.-noon, with the Easter Bunny, games and prizes, live music, hot chocolate, bouncy castle, face painting, presented by Re/Max Orchard Country
Sunday, April 9, 2023
• Greater Easter Egg Hunt presented by Okanagan Falls Lions Club, Lions Park, Okanagan Falls, 1 p.m., bring a basket or bucket
(Note, there are several winery events.)