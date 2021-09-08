Council on the road

Mayor John Vassilaki is flanked by Couns. Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes as the Sept. 7 regular meeting at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

 Special to The Herald

City council will continue hosting its regular meetings at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the remainder of 2021 – at an estimated cost of $30,000.

Local politicians have been meeting in a ballroom at the PTCC since July because council chambers does not have enough space to safely accommodate the public in light of COVID-19 restrictions. But the larger venue isn’t cheap.

Angie Collison, the municipality’s corporate officer, told council Tuesday that each meeting costs approximately $5,000, which includes room rental fees, setup, audio-visual equipment and staff time.

The expense is being covered by proceeds from a $4.7-million COVID-19 restart grant awarded to the city last year by the provincial government.

Council approved using the PTCC for its six remaining regular meetings of the year.