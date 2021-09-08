City council will continue hosting its regular meetings at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the remainder of 2021 – at an estimated cost of $30,000.
Local politicians have been meeting in a ballroom at the PTCC since July because council chambers does not have enough space to safely accommodate the public in light of COVID-19 restrictions. But the larger venue isn’t cheap.
Angie Collison, the municipality’s corporate officer, told council Tuesday that each meeting costs approximately $5,000, which includes room rental fees, setup, audio-visual equipment and staff time.
The expense is being covered by proceeds from a $4.7-million COVID-19 restart grant awarded to the city last year by the provincial government.
Council approved using the PTCC for its six remaining regular meetings of the year.