It’s a deal.
By a 4-3 margin, Penticton city council on Tuesday approved a letter of intent with BC Housing required for the Crown corporation to go ahead with a 54-unit supportive housing project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd.
The letter – although not binding on either party – affirms BC Housing’s commitments to operating the site as a dry facility with 24/7 staffing meant to serve Indigenous clients who are focused on recovery from addictions.
Other key terms of the deal state BC Housing will undertake “commercially reasonable efforts… to ensure that the operator respects the city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw,” and work “closely with the city, and its service providers, to ensure that legitimate community concerns are addressed.”
“I see this as a huge step in the right direction. This is what the city has been asking for, and I think with this letter of agreement there’s going to be some accountability that goes along with it,” said Coun Katie Robinson.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield described the deal as a fair compromise, despite the deal not containing a performance bond – a pot of money from BC Housing placed into a trust that would be released if the building becomes a drain on local resources, like police – as he’d argued for previously.
“We didn’t get everything that we’ve asked for. They didn’t get everything they wanted,” said Bloomfield.
Opposing votes were cast by Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. James Miller and Campbell Watt.
Vassilaki and Watt both urged their colleagues to send the letter back to staff to see if some of the language could be strengthened, such as a section that only commits BC Housing to notifying the city of any changes to the facility’s operation.
“I don’t want to be notified. I want to be consulted. I want to be part of the process,” said Watt, who nonetheless described the letter as “moving in the right direction.”
Vassilaki agreed the letter is a “good base,” but described it as “very, very vague and lacking a lot of clarity in the way it is written.”
“I am not against putting housing forward for the less fortunate… but we have to protect the neighbourhood this housing is going into to make sure those folks are safe – not only the surrounding areas, but the whole city of Penticton,” said Vassilaki.
Two non-profits, ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, have already signed on to operate the facility, which is expected to open late next year on what is currently an empty lot owned by BC Housing.
Residents would have to commit to not consuming drugs or alcohol on site, in contrast to three existing supportive housing projects in the city that all feature dedicated rooms where people can take drugs under the supervision of trained volunteers.
Council had been wary, though, of opening the door to another BC Housing project while it still has outstanding concerns about the existing facilities and voted in July to withhold issuance of a development variance permit until the Crown corporation committed in writing to being a good neighbour.