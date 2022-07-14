Construction activity is still ticking along nicely in Penticton and Summerland – for now.
Through the first half of 2022, staff at city hall issued 439 permits for work valued at a total of $130.7 million, compared to 555 permits worth $122 million in the same portion of 2021, according to fresh data released this week by the local government.
Included in this year’s permits were approvals for 316 new residential units, down from 385 in the same period of 2021.
Multi-family projects are by far the busiest segment so far this year, with 227 new units accounting for $72.6 million. Next are single-family homes at $26.1 million for 30 units, and 39 commercial projects at $13 million.
If the pace keeps up, Penticton could top its annual record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017, although the numbers aren’t indexed for inflation.
Meanwhile, a report presented this week to Summerland council shows the district issued 137 permits for work valued at $33.3 million in the first half of 2022, up from 111 permits worth $16.5 million in the same part of 2021.
“June saw a bit of a slowdown in building permits issued with only a total of 14 and construction value of just $1.4 million. This is the first sign in the district of the impact rising interest rates is having on the ability of new construction projects to move forward in the community,” wrote Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, in is report to council.
“Access to financing is tightening in the development industry and as a result some projects are being put on hold rather than moving forward with construction, including smaller projects such as renovations and additions.