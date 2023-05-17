A formal process is now in place for school groups to book tours of Penticton’s water and sewage treatment facilities as well as in-class presentations about recycling.
Such tours and presentations were formerly arranged on a by-request basis.
“A lot of the good work that’s done by the city is often out of public view and this allows the next generation to see their science lessons come to life, while learning important lessons about the roles we each play to conserve and protect our natural environment,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
Tours are also available for community groups.
For more information, visit www.penticton.ca/city-tours.