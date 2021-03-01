Residents in the most heavily taxes area of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are invited to a virtual town hall meeting later this week to learn more about the 2021 budget.
The total tax requisition in Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) is slated to rise 4% to $2.6 million, according to the proposed RDOS budget.
As a result, the average property owner would see her taxes rise about $37 per year to $931.
The virtual meeting is set for Thursday, March 4, 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
Area D’s proposed contribution would total about 12% of the overall RDOS tax requisition, which is set at $20.7 million.
Residents of Area C (rural Oliver) are the second-most heavily taxed at a proposed $2.3 million, followed by the City of Penticton at $2.1 million.
The RDOS board is slated to adopt the 2021 budget at its March 18 meeting.