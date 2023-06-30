Look for an extra-large version of the Friday, June 1 edition of The Herald as we will not be publishing on Canada Day in order to allow our carriers and production crew the opportunity to enjoy the three-day weekend.
In the June 30 edition of The Herald, we have five sections, including our annual Graduates Section honouring the grads from Pen-Hi, Princess Margaret and Summerland Secondary School.
Also look for our regular Friday sections, the TV listings plus our real estate section.
We also have several pages dedicated to Canada Day including 45 Canadian trivia questions (several of them are local).
The Herald is on sale over the weekend at newsstands and vendors everywhere in the South Okanagan.
Happy Canada Day everybody!