A fire burning southwest of Penticton has lost its noteworthy status, a fact that reflects progress in controlling the blaze.
The Skaha Creek fire is no longer being considered a “Wildfire of Note”, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It’s now considered to be held, the service says, after burning 227 hectares of forest.
“This is the final update for the Skaha Creek wildfire; no further updates will be posted on this website as it will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note as of the end of day Sept. 6,” the BCWS said Monday.
Although daytime conditions will heat up again to 25 C on Tuesday, with similarly warm weather forecast for the rest of the week, the risk of a flare-up is considered slight.
“Fire behaviour has the potential to increase with these conditions on areas of active fire, however significant progress has been made on the containment of the Skaha Creek wildfire and it is now considered Being Held,” the BCWS said.
“This change in status means that with the resources currently committed to the fire (it) is not likely to spread beyond existing (size) given the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” the BCWS said.
A water supply has been established around the fire perimeter and crews are now focused on working the blaze inward from its current size.
It’s being worked by 52 personnel, six helicopters, and operators of five pieces of heavy machinery.
Meanwhile, all evacuation alerts issued in connection with the Garrison Lake wildfire were lifted Sunday. Evacuation alerts associated with the Hedges Butte fire, a 166 ha blaze about 12 km west of Penticton, have also been lifted.
And a small brush fire reported Monday morning on the Penticton Indian Band was dealt with quickly, with work moving into the mop-up stage.