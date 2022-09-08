Touting their relative youth and “more-forward thinking,” a slate of candidates will challenge for all five seats on Osoyoos town council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Osoyoos First marks the only time in recent memory in the Okanagan that a full slate of candidates has presented itself for consideration.
The Osoyoos First campaign was announced on Facebook last weekend and the group has also launched a website, www.osoyoosfirst.com.
So far, the slate includes mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora, who has ties to the Freedom Convoy, and council candidates Johnny Cheong and Wes Greve. Two more council nominees are yet to come.
In an interview Tuesday, Greve said he was approached by Sikora and Cheong about the idea of a slate.
“We chatted about it more and more … It was group thing, we all were kind of on the same page,” explained Greve, who moved to Osoyoos in 2014 and is the owner/operator of North Basin Brewing Company.
According to his biography on the Osoyoos First website, “He believes that safe streets, parks, and housing with support for the varied needs of residents, are the pathway to a more economically sustainable, fair, and prosperous community for all citizens.”
Greve’s priorities include: increasing the supply of affordable and mixed-use housing; improving social supports including mental health resources, social housing and social inclusion programs; and improving parks and greens spaces.
Sikora, the mayoral candidate, did not respond to requests for comment and his website biography is light on specifics.
It indicates a brief career in “law enforcement and the military” followed by an entrepreneurial period that has led him to the point where, “These business activities are structured as a group of companies, chaired by Dustin, which manages significant assets and manages 40-plus employees.”
Sikora’s “core principles” section indicates he is pro-business, pro-law enforcement and pro-family values, among other things. His priorities include attracting family doctors, freezing property tax rates and fixing the housing and labour shortages.
According to a Toronto Star story from earlier this year, Sikora was a major financial backer of this winter’s so-called Freedom Convoy, contributing some $23,000.
The Star story included a quote it said came from the website of Sikora’s company, The Range Langley, an indoor shooting range: “Our donation to the Freedom Convoy 2022 is our way of peacefully participating in democracy. For whatever reason, some may disagree with our beliefs and support for this cause. That is their right. We will always defend the rights of those that disagree with us.”
Cheong, a principal in Sunshine Valley Family Chiropractic, declined to speak to a reporter earlier this week citing an emergency at the clinic
His online biography states: “My motivation for running for council is the fact that I absolutely love this town, I love the people and I believe that we deserve better.”
Cheong’s page also succinctly describes the group’s views on the incumbent council: “I believe they have done the best job they were capable of. With that said, a younger, innovative, more-forward thinking council will be able to find creative solutions for current problems.”
Bring it on, says Sue McKortoff, the incumbent mayor, who has filed her nomination papers and is seeking a third consecutive term.
“I’m keen. I’m healthy. I’m ready to go,” she said in an interview Tuesday.
McKortoff also confirmed she met with Sikora earlier this year and advised him that a more prudent approach would be to run as a councillor before taking a shot at the mayor’s chair. He didn’t take the advice.
The mayor said she believes Sikora’s support for the trucker convoy may have an effect on voter opinion.
“People in town … were very much against (the anti-vax position of the convoy). I certainly didn’t support it. I supported the science and the health-care providers,” she said.
“I’m sure there are some people who would support him for that reason… (but) lots of people in town were not happy with the disruption that was caused by the Freedom Convoy people in Osoyoos, down at the border.”
There will likely be two open councillor spots in the general election.
Coun. Brian Harvey has moved to Ontario for family reasons and will not seek re-election, while McKortoff said long-time councillor CJ Rhodes “has told council he is not running. He lives in Greenwood now.”
The other incumbents who are seeking re-election are Myers Bennett and Jim King. Perennial gadfly candidate Sy Murseli was the only other confirmed nominee as of Wednesday morning.
The deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. on Friday.