A man died Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a car at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Fairview Road in Penticton.
The death was confirmed by Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, who offered no other details because the investigation is still in its infancy.
The motorcycle came to rest about 10 metres from the intersection in the grass on eastern highway shoulder. The two-door coupe that hit the car suffered heavy damage to its front end.
Rescuers performed CPR on the victim, but he couldn’t be revived.
As of late Thursday afternoon, both southbound lanes on Channel Parkway were closed to give police investigators space to work. Northbound lanes remained open.
The intersection is by far the most dangerous in Penticton, with 125 crashes at that location between 2017 and 2021, according to data from the Insurance Corporation of B.C.
Next on the list was the intersection of Main Street and Warren Avenue, which recorded 85 crashes over that same five-year period.
This article has been updated with confirmation of the fatality from Supt. Brian Hunter and with crash stats from ICBC