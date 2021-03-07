Kelowna school trustee Rolli Cacchioni is being remembered as an outstanding educator, valued mentor, and tireless community volunteer.
Cacchioni died Thurs-day after a stroke. He was 74.
“Rolli Cacchioni was like a second father to me,” Mayor Colin Basran wrote on his Facebook page. “His death is devastating and my heart breaks for his amazing family.”
Chris Gorman served on the board for seven years with Cacchioni. He was saddened by the news.
"Rolli was a giant in public education in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan," Gorman said. "He will be missed. There will never be another individual like him - as a teacher, principal, trustee, community leader - in our community. "
Gorman suggests that if a replacement school is ever built in Rutland that it be named after Cacchioni.
Norah Bowman, a school trustee, said on her Facebook page that Cacchioni “supported every initiative to make our public schools diverse, supportive, and inclusive.”
Bowman also said that, when she was planning a trip to Italy, Cacchioni “sent me Italian Word-of-the-Day emails to help me prepare, which I found very kind.”
Cacchioni was a teacher, principal and university professor. He was a five-term trustee, first elected in 2005. He coached a variety of youth sports.
“Trustee Cacchioni’s many years as an educator, and his community connections, meant he brought a unique, welcome perspective to the board table,” board chairwoman Moyra Baxter said.
School superintendent Kevin Kaardal said: “His life of service to children, families, and community is one to which we should all aspire.”
Cacchioni had been married to his wife, Mary, for 50 years. He had four children and seven grand-children.
His family said in a statement: “We are so grateful to have had the blessing and gift of this loving, generous man in our lives, and we are so proud of his contributions to our community.”