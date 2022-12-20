Long-standing problems with a privately owned sewer system south of Penticton finally came to a head this year – and so did a possible solution.
Concerns centred on the Vintage Views sewer system, which services the neighbourhoods of Heritage Hills, Vintage Views and Lakeshore Highlands that lie above the east side of Skaha Lake. The system features a treatment plant that discharges effluent into septic fields.
Local businessman Johnny Aantjes in 2012 assumed ownership of the system, which was struggling even then and failed multiple times in more recent years, resulting in numerous warnings and administrative penalties from the B.C. Environment Ministry.
The ministry upped the ante again in August 2021, when it issued a pollution prevention order that effectively blocks the RDOS from granting building permits for new homes that would connect to the system.
That only became public knowledge this past summer around the same time as an alarming email to some affected property owners from Dan Bings, compliance operations manager for the B.C. Environment Ministry.
According to Bings, the system was originally registered under the B.C. Municipal Wastewater Regulation to handle a maximum of 65 cubic metres of waste per day from approximately 40 single-family homes.
During a site visit in May, however, Bing’s team learned at least 90 homes, some with secondary suites, were connected to the system, with dozens more still planned for Heritage Hills.
“The ministry remains concerned that this facility poses a high risk of catastrophic failure which could result in the loss of sewer service to all residences currently served by the system,” wrote Bings.
“Until such time when the ministry is confident that pollution will not occur because of additional connections and a new (system) registration is secured with adequate financial security, the active (pollution prevention order) will remain in place and new connections to the facility will not be possible.”
Aantjes, who described Bing’s comments as “irresponsible,” believes it would cost at least $1 million to bring the system into compliance, while the ministry also wants a $2-million bond to cover any unforeseen expenses.
Faced with those kinds of costs, which would ultimately be borne by users, and with the inability to obtain government grants because the system is privately owned, Aantjes in November formally asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to take over the system and make it a public utility.
“It has made sense for awhile,” said Aantjes, who also offered for sale the companion Lakeshore Waterworks utility, in an interview at the time.
Just last week, the RDOS board voted to begin the acquisition process by hiring consultants to help with due diligence. Those reports will also help determine a sale price.