With hungry bruins now emerging from hibernation, residents of nearly 300 homes in Summerland were reminded last week about the steps they can take to keep their garbage from becoming bear food.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, told council Monday the bylaw department had been inundated with complaints about people putting out their waste bins prior to 5 a.m. on pickup days.
“So, on the evenings of April 20 and 21, district bylaw staff patrolled collection routes and put notices on garbage cans that had been put out the night before,” said Statt.
“The notice included tips on managing bear attractants and highlighted that putting out garbage before 5 a.m. is an offence under district bylaws.”
Statt said bylaw officers will be out doing the same work again this week. Residents who put their cans out early could be fined $50.