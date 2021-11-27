Just over year ago, when Lindsey Keen’s infant son Koa was diagnosed with a debilitating physical condition, it was the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre that rode to the family’s rescue.
Koa was diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic multi-system disorder characterized among other things by diminished muscle tone making early intervention critical.
So, on the recommendation of BC Children’s Hospital, Koa began treatment at OSNS in September 2020 when the boy was just one month old.
“When we got the diagnosis there was pretty much no hope, it was all just negative,” recalled Keen. “But the staff (at OSNS) have made my son become a little toddler, he’s just thriving and meeting his milestones and that’s because of the help he is getting at the centre.
“First of all, the facility is incredible. The people there, the staff from admin to all the therapists, are nothing short of amazing.”
For over four decades, the centre’s staff members have dedicated themselves to helping thousands of children reach their full potential.
Providing this kind of life-changing treatment is not cheap and in spite of funding from private and public sources, at the end of the year there’s still a large gap to get the non-profit to the break-even point.
That’s why fundraising efforts, especially this Sunday’s Share-a-Smile Telethon, are so critical in helping kids like Koa – and, just as importantly, their families.
“Especially now with the pandemic these donations are critical for us to continue helping us do what we can in the South Okanagan and Similkameen,” said Manisha Willms, OSNS executive director. “It’s been difficult for us and so many non-profits. “It’s been a struggle, but, as always, the community has been so helpful.”
Again this year, the telethon, which runs from 4-7 p.m., will be virtual but with live performances thrown in.
“There is also lots of really interesting information about supporting kids in the south Okanagan, about the work that we do, but also about the types things that people can do in the community to make sure that we are being compassionate to one another,” added Willms.
Plus, there’s an online auction that runs through Sunday with over 120 donated items up for grabs.
The goal this year is to raise $100,000 from both events.
The telethon will be broadcast live on Shaw Cable 11, Blue Curve channel 105 and on the OSNS website – www.osns.org – where donations can also be made and bids placed on auction items.
Solid foundation
Raising $10 million dollars over the next five years is the goal of the new OSNS Legacy Foundation announced this week.
The foundation is designed to ensure the long-term stability of early-intervention treatment for children in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
Especially in light of the difficulty of staging critical fundraisers during the current pandemic, the board recognized the need to respond to the ongoing “unacceptable” waiting times for kids with developmental difficulties.
“It’s been set up so it will support the centre for generations to come,” explained OSNS executive director Manisha Willms. “The community is so generous, but this year-by-year fundraising is hard, and as we’ve learned through pandemic, it can be precarious.”
The foundation got an incredible kick start in the form of a $250,000 pledge from the Stawarz family, owners of South Okanagan Tim Hortons.
Board chair Ryu Okayama described the launch of the foundation as a “game changer” that will allow OSNS staff to concentrate solely on their mission of helping families.
For more information and ways to donate, visit www.osnslegacyfoundation.org