Two iconic musical acts that are synonymous with the 1990s are slated to play Penticton this summer.
TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights 2023 is scheduled to touch down at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, July 15.
Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. through the SOEC box office.
TLC wa a three-woman group that shot to fame in the early 1990s on the back of hits like “Waterfalls,” No Scrubs,” and “Unpretty.” The group has four Grammy Awards to its credit.
However, TLC went on hiatus in 2002 after the death of member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in a car crash. In 2015, the remaining two members began touring again as a duo.
Shaggy is an America-Jamaican rapper whose hits “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel” topped the charts in 2000.
In more recent years, he’s leaned more towards collaborations and in 2019 teamed up with Sting on “44/786,” which won a Grammy Award for best reggae album.
The TLC & Shaggy Hot Summer Nights 2023 tour kicks off June 1 in Alabama and makes its way across North America. Penticton is currently the last stop on the tour, which will visit the Calgary Stampede before arriving in the Okanagan.