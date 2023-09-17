Municipalities across B.C. shouldn’t have to compete for provincial money to thin out forests around their communities, West Kelowna city councillors say.
The government annually allocates $13 million province-wide to help municipalities undertake fuel mitigation programs through the Community Resilience Investment Grant. But a much larger sum, an average of $260 million, has been spent each year in the past decade fighting
wildfires in the province, West Kelowna officials note.
At next week’s gathering of local politicians at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler, West Kelowna’s delegates will propose a change in the way fuel mitigation projects are reviewed and approved.
The existing grant application process, they say, is onerous, with municipalities competing against one another for the money, and little thought given to long-term planning. Instead, West Kelowna says, the province should significantly increase funding for fuel mitigation projects above $13 million, simplify the application process, and move from a “competition-based” process to one that more thoroughly examines overall fire prevention objectives.
The resolution states “the province faces ongoing and increased risk of wildfire, with more aggressive fires that grow larger and threaten more lives and properties each year.”
The UBCM’s executive committee has recommended convention delegates endorse West Kelowna’s resolution.
The resolution was proposed by city officials before the outbreak of the
devastating McDougall Creek wildfire.